Wike offers FCT Police N20m to arrest 2 fleeing kidnappers

News
Wike offers FCT Police N20m to arrest fleeing kidnappers
Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike
MINISTER of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has offered a reward of N20 million to the FCT Police Command for the arrest of two suspected kidnappers who are currently on the run.

Wike made the pledge on Wednesday, February 14, during a visit to the FCT Police Command.

He was at the command to monitor the parade of suspected criminals, including kidnappers, arrested by the police.

“Let me put money on their head. Wherever they are, put your men out there. I will give them N20 million. Go and fish them out wherever they are. I want to see them alive or dead,” Wike said.

He commended the Commissioner of Police, Beneth Igwe, for efforts being made to address the problems of insecurity in the FCT since he assumed office and promised to provide operational vehicles and gadgets to boost policing in the nation’s capital.

He also urged the FCT residents to cooperate with the police and expressed confidence in their crime-fighting abilities.

“Let me assure you that we will do everything humanly possible to provide you with all that you require to fight crime and criminality in this FCT. We believe that in the next few days, you will have more vehicles, you will have more communication gadgets that will enable you and your men to face these criminals,” he said.

Igwe became FCT Commissioner of Police on Wednesday, January 31, amid rising cases of abductions and insecurity.

Several parts of the FCT have been confronted with banditry and abductions recently, especially the Bwari Area Council.

The ICIR reported that residents of Bwari fled their homes due to the rising spate of abductions in the area.

As of January 19, at least 42 people had been abducted within the area council in 2024 alone.

