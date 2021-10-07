Police rescue kidnap victims, arrest fake officer in Kaduna

— 1min read

In a statement released on Thursday, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command Mohammed Jalige said the Police had trailed the kidnappers into the forest and rescued the victims unhurt.

He also noted that the security operatives had engaged the terrorists in a gun battle during which they escaped with bullet wounds.

“Concerted efforts are on high gear with a view to apprehending the fleeing bandits,” he said.

He noted that the victims had been reunited with their families, stressing that the command had arrested a man posing as a Police officer, who had been making illegal arrests and extorting money from residents.

He said the arrest was carried out based on reliable information received by the command.

“On receipt of the information, officers were immediately mobilised to the area and succeeded in arresting one fake police officer parading himself as SP Usman Magaji, and criminally dispossessing innocent persons of their legitimate earnings,” he said.

The PRO also said two sets of Police uniform were recovered from the suspect who had confessed to the crime.

“The command is, therefore, calling on the public to report any of such persons to the nearest police formation,” he said.

He attributed the recent successes recorded by the command to renewed cordiality between the security officials and the residents, and urged the officers to maintain the relationship with host communities.