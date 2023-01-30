Police stray bullet injures one as APC rally turns violent in Ekiti

A POLICE stray bullet hit one person after violence broke out at a rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti on Monday, January 30.

An eyewitness told The ICIR that the incident happened at Ikoro, in the Ijero Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, had led other candidates seeking various elective positions in the forthcoming election in the zone to Ikoro for the rally.

Trouble started when the lawmaker and those in his entourage were leaving the town.

The eyewitness said some motorcyclists, also known as okada riders, who had accompanied the convoy to various wards in the town blocked the convoy to demand for money.

The attitude of the okada riders was said to have infuriated police officers attached to the convoy who shot sporadically into the air to disperse the crowd.

A bullet hit the ankle of a young girl identified as Yemisi.

The girl was seen being rushed to the hospital in several videos sighted by The ICIR.

Attempts to get the reaction of the Ekiti State Police Command were not successful as the spokesperson, Sunday Abutu, did not answer several calls as of the time of filing this report.

He also did not reply to the text message sent to his phone at the time of filing this report.