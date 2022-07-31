23.1 C
Police to prosecute persons involved in illegal sale of uniforms

Conflict and SecurityNews
Joseph OLAOLUWA
THE Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has charged all commands and formations to arrest and prosecute anyone illegally selling police uniforms.

Baba, in a statement signed by the Force public relations officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Sunday, July 31, 2022, also directed film and skit makers to stop portraying the police in bad light or face the full wrath of the law.

READ ALSO:

Police fume as vigilantes reportedly killed 16 bandits in Plateau

Police dismiss Inspector that justified extortion in viral video

Police beef up security in FCT amid fears of terror attacks

The statement read, “The IGP, therefore, charged all commands and formations, the IGP Monitoring Unit, Provost Marshals and X-Squad, to arrest and immediately prosecute, in accordance with the law, all persons or group of persons engaging in the illegal sale of police uniforms and accoutrements within their jurisdictions.

“Film or skit makers who portray the Nigeria Police Force officers in bad light, without applying for, and being duly issued a permit letter for such portrayals, are warned to desist from such an act with immediate effect or face the full wrath of the law.”

The statement explained that skit and filmmakers have not been stopped from using the police uniform to act. However, they must get permission from the force’s Public Relations Officer, with the desire to promote the Nigerian police much more positively.

The statement said that this way, the police would be used to influence lives and career, and consequently improve security mechanisms in Nigeria.

“The Inspector-General of Police strongly believes that such sanity in movies production, regulation of sales, possession and usage of police uniforms and accoutrements will definitely impact positively on resuscitating moral values, and correcting wrong perceptions and ideologies towards the committing of crimes in our society,” the statement added.

It also added that the move would curb proliferation of police kits, uniforms and accoutrements, and eventually reduce police impostors-induced crimes in the society.

Joseph OLAOLUWA
