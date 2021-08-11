Police trail kidnappers of ex-councillor’s wife, child

This was disclosed in a telephone interview with The ICIR by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Zamfara State Police Command Mohammed Shehu.

Shehu said the command had commenced investigations into the attack to ensure the arrest of the gunmen.

“The police is on the trail of the hoodlums. Meanwhile, investigation has commenced,” he said.

Gunmen had invaded Ibrahim’s residence at Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, in the early hours of Wednesday and abducted his wife and seven-month-old son.

The ex-councillor sustained gunshot injuries during the attack and is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Nigeria has witnessed a rise in banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism, especially in the country’s northern region.

Between January and June 2021, the country recorded 1,016 attacks resulting in 1,437 civilian deaths and the kidnapping of 2,276 persons.

- Advertisement -

In Zamfara State, gunmen had attacked the General Hospital within the Dansadau community, abducting a health worker and one other individual barely two weeks ago.

Amnesty International had reported that at least 112 people had been killed and 160 others abducted from July to August 2021 in Kaduna and Plateau states.

Terrorists have targeted schools, government facilities and others as insecurity ravages many communities within the country.