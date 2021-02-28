Police, Zamfara govt deny release of abducted schoolgirls

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

MUHAMMED Shehu, spokesperson for Zamfara State Police Command, on Sunday, denied the purported release of 317 abducted schoolgirls seized by their captors on Friday.

Shehu told The ICIR in a phone interview that the authorities were still on a search and rescue exercise.

“Honestly I’m not aware of that story,” he said.

“I don’t know where they got the story from but if there is anything like that, both the government and police will speak about it.”

The reporter further identified two major national dailies with correspondents in Gusau, the state capital, who reported the information. However, he insisted there was no such development.

“If there is any development, both the government and police will speak about it,” he noted adding that, “there is ongoing effort to secure their release. We are still on it.”

The state government, through Suleiman Anka, commissioner of information and culture, also debunked the girls’ freedom from their captors.

According to Anka, the state was still making efforts to ensure the safe rescue of the girls.

“I want to call the attention of good people of Zamfara State. They should disregard any fake news regarding the release of abducted students of the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, by one national daily.

“It is not true. But Alhamdulillah, the state government and securities are their trying their best.”

The ICIR had earlier reported on the persistent cases of kidnappings and abductions in the country, especially since President Muhammadu Buhari resumed office in 2015.

The general state of insecurity has also raised doubts on the competence of Buhari to safeguard lives and property in the country, hence demands for his resignation or impeachment by members of the National Assembly (NASS).

Northern group, under the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has also demanded for Buhari’s sack.

On Saturday, February 27, the forum advised state governments to devise security measures that could help protect the lives of their people.

They asserted that Nigerians were becoming more endangered under the current administration of the president.

“In spite of assurances from the federal government that it will end banditry and kidnappings, the life of the Nigerian is becoming more endangered by the day, and citizens have lost faith that governments will reverse the successes of the criminal against defenseless citizens.

“The forum advises particularly Northern governors to explore all lawful avenues to improve the security of citizens,” NEF stated.