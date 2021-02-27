Insecurity: Nigeria lacks leadership at highest level, says NEXT founder

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

DELE Olojede, founder of now rested NEXT newspaper and winner of Pulitzer Prize, says insecurity has persisted in Nigeria because the country is not being led.

Olojede said this when he featured on ARISE News programme on Friday to discuss ‘Reconciliation and Development.’ He questioned the motive of the Muhammdu Buhari for running for the presidency on four occasions.

“I have to be honest, I have many many friends in that administration, as well as governors. The frank truth is that we are not being led, we are not being governed, and it leaves one to question why Buhari wanted this job so much, why he ran four times for president before he finally made it. Then he made it and just went into Aso Villa and just closed the door behind him,” Olojede said.

He noted that what would be done with the power was more important than the power itself, stressing that he did not think that ‘most rational people’ would argue that Buhari’s presidency had not brought success to the country.

Olojede further noted that the root cause of abductions and kidnappings in the country was lack of proper governance.

“Just only a few years ago when the Chibok girls were abducted, it was such a shocking thing. We had never experienced that before in our country, and the whole world was in an uproar. Now, it has become almost every week, a larger number of school children are abducted throughout our country, mostly in the North.

“The suffering, especially in the North today, is unbearable for human beings and sooner or later the whole country is going to be engulfed in it. At the root cause of all of these is that we are not governed,” Olojede further said.

The veteran journalist noted that the government did not have control over its territory, and non-state actors had moved into the void with different mischiefs.

He compared the current situation of the country to the Rwanda crisis, stating that if not curbed, it could get to a point where “everything might collapse.”