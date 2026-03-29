Political realignment: Kwankwaso dumps NNPP

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2027: Kwankwaso denies joining APC
Kano State former governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA

A former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has resigned from the New Nigeria Peoples Party with immediate effect.

Kwankwaso, who was the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, announced his resignation in a statement issued on Sunday, citing the need for strategic realignment in the country’s political space.

“I wish to formally announce my resignation from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) with immediate effect,” he said.

The former governor described his exit as a difficult decision, noting his longstanding role in the party.

“I seize this opportunity to express my profound gratitude for the honour and privilege of serving as the party’s national leader and its presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections. As a committed and bonafide member of the party, this was not an easy decision to make.”

He said the current political climate informed his decision to leave the party for another platform.

“I extend my deepest appreciation to the national chairman, Ajuji Ahmed and the entire National Working Committee for their steadfast support throughout my time. I also thank the Board of Trustees (BoT), the National Executive Committee (NEC), and all levels of leadership across the party — from the ward to the state level, as well as the legacy members of the party and all followers of the Kwankwasiyya Movement for their dedication and commitment to our shared mission.”

He added that collaboration with party members would continue despite his exit.

“We shall continue to collaborate and work together towards charting a better and more prosperous future for our dear nation.”

The development comes a day after The ICIR reported that the Kwankwasiyya Movement had directed its members nationwide to join the African Democratic Congress, signalling a major political shift by supporters of  Kwankwaso.

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In the earlier statement, the movement said Kwankwaso had concluded arrangements to align with the party and would formally register, while urging members to follow suit across their wards, local government areas, and states.

Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in society. You can reach him via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

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