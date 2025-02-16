Politicians defecting to APC driven by stomach infrastructure – Tambuwal

FORMER Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has described recent defections of some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), as driven by ‘stomach infrastructure’

Tambuwal argued that no politician with a conscience would join the APC, given the country’s current economic challenges.

Speaking with journalists after the North-West Zonal PDP meeting in Kaduna on Saturday, February 15, he attributed the defections to personal gains rather than public interest.

“People leave parties for different reasons, but what I have observed recently are defections motivated not by the people’s interest, but by personal benefits,” he said.

Tambuwal, who represents Sokoto South Senatorial District in the Senate, questioned the justification for these moves, insisting that aligning with the APC amid its policies and the economic hardship Nigerians face lacked moral grounding.

“I believe no one with a conscience will join the APC. With the current policies being driven by the APC government, the economic doldrums it has plunged Nigerians into, the hardship across the country, and the dismal performance of Tinubu’s administration, there is nothing attractive beyond stomach infrastructure.

“Defections based on stomach infrastructure are not worrisome. But all of us who believe in this country and in serving the people must unite and work towards ensuring that by 2027, we vote out this administration that lacks focus, compassion, and direction,” he added.

The senator called on PDP members and Nigerians to unite in efforts to defeat the APC in 2027.

Meanwhile, the North-West PDP has pledged to sack the APC from power in the next election.

According to a communiqué read by the North-West Zonal chairman, Bello Gwarzo, the party said it’s committed to promptly resolving all conflicts at the national level.

Recall that three House of Assembly members elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kaduna State defected along with their supporters, to the All Progressives Congress.

The three lawmakers are Henry Mara ( Jaba Constituency), Emmanuel Kantiok (Zonkwa Constituency), and Samuel Kambai (Zango constituency).

They announced their defection on Thursday, February 13, at their various wards.

Similarly, several PDP and other party members defected to the APC in the state on Saturday, February 15.