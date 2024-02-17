Sokoto panel shifts Tambuwal government’s probe

THE Sokoto State Judicial Commission, set up by the incumbent governor, Ahmed Aliyu, to investigate the immediate past administration of Aminu Tambuwal, has indefinitely shifted the date for its interrogation.

At the initial date for interrogation billed to be held today, Saturday, February 17, the immediate past governor was seen at the commission of inquiry alongside some of his executive members during his time as the governor via a post on his social media handle.

The ICIR gathered that Tambuwal was not given an audience before the panel as he was asked to return on another date.

Read Also:

Supreme Court upholds Sokoto, Taraba governors’ elections

PDP, APC at loggerheads in Sokoto over contracts inflation allegation

How Sokoto Govt breached extant laws, awarded multi-million-naira contracts to company owned by State officials

Sokoto gov reverses Tambuwal’s last-minute appointments, revokes land allocations

The Senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial District shared the information via ‘X’ handle @AW Tambuwal.

Part of the post read, ”Earlier today, I appeared before the Justice Mu’azu Abdulkadir Pindiga-led Sokoto State Judicial Commission of Inquiry instituted by my successor, H.E Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto.

“I was accompanied by my legal team and some officials of my administration, including the ex-SSG, Muhammad Mainasara Ahmad, ex-Chief of Staff, Muktar Magori, ex-Attorney General, and Commissioner of Justice, Dr. Sulaiman Usman, SAN, among others.”

He boasted of his record while leading the state and described his appearance at the panel as a symbol of respect for the rule of law.

How do you rate the content you just read?

Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email







“Our track record of integrity in public service speaks for us, always.

“In leading the younger generation, we must instil in them utmost respect for the rule of law and constituted authorities,” he wrote.

The roles of the commission are, to examine the sales and auctions of government assets, including all official vehicles of State and Local Governments, all plants and machineries of state and Local Governments, to ascertain the government bank account and amount realised from the sales and auctions of government assets and examine the various allocations of lands throughout the state.

Others are plots of land allocated to individuals and bodies of persons whether corporate or unincorporated in the Sokoto new city, all carved-out plots, and all government houses sold or auctioned, to ascertain the government bank account and the amount realised from the sales and auctions of government houses and to do any other thing that is deemed relevant and necessary for the discharge of the commission’s assignment.