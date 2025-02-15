Poly students reject proposed conversion of Yabatech to university

THE National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has opposed the plan to convert Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) into a university.

The association argued that the move will dilute the institution’s unique, hands-on approach to technical education.

The NAPS, in a statement issued on Saturday, February 15, argued that such a conversion would erode the core strengths that make polytechnic training indispensable to Nigeria’s industrial growth.

Background

During a working visit to the institution on Friday, February 14, Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa confirmed that President Bola Tinubu has approved the conversion of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) into a university.

“The Rector mentioned earlier that they have been eagerly awaiting this conversion. While I wasn’t fully prepared for this announcement today, I can confirm that when I discussed the matter with President Tinubu, he quickly gave his approval. I am now just awaiting the official memo and necessary procedures from the relevant authorities,” he said.

On his part, the Rector of the College, Abdul Ibraheem, while expressing excitement over the minister’s visit, said that with over 200 PhD holders in its services, YABATECH was more than qualified to become a university.

“While we are praying that we become a university, we don’t want to become just one of those universities. We want to be a university of Technical and Vocational Education ( TVE) that would bring innovation and also solve societal problems and challenges and contribute greatly to the advancement of our dear country. We have the manpower and we just need the support of the government in this regard,” he stated.

NAPS condemns move

The Association President, Eshiofune Oghayan, in a statement, said it has rejected the move, noting that polytechnics like Yabatech play a crucial role in bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and industrial application.

Oghayan insisted that Nigeria should fully implement the HND to B.Tech transition rather than convert polytechnics into universities.

According to him, this pathway would award polytechnic graduates internationally recognised degrees while preserving the technical, practical focus that sets polytechnics apart.

He stressed that countries like Germany, China, Canada, and the United Kingdom, have bolstered their technical and vocational education systems instead of dismantling them.

“We reject the proposed conversion of YABATECH into a university. Polytechnic institutions like YABATECH play a crucial role in bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and industrial application. They emphasise hands-on experience, problem-solving, and innovation, which are essential for Nigeria’s industrialisation and economic diversification.

“This move contradicts global best practices, where developed nations continue to strengthen and expand polytechnic education rather than eliminate it. Countries like Germany, China, Canada, and the United Kingdom have thriving technical and vocational education sectors that fuel their industrial economies.

“The HND to B.Tech transition is the most viable path to improving the status of polytechnic education while preserving its technical essence. This would ensure that polytechnic graduates receive the recognition they deserve without compromising the practical and industry-focused training that makes them valuable to the economy,” the president said in a statement.

NAPS also called for transforming the National Board for Technical Education into a Polytechnic Education Commission.

The association argued that this reform will boost the status of polytechnic education in national planning, secure better funding, and create clearer career paths for graduates.

“We will not fold our arms and watch as the government undermines the future of polytechnic education in Nigeria. We will mobilize our members to resist this move and ensure that the government prioritizes the development of polytechnic education,” Oghayan added.