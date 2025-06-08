Pope Leo preaches tolerance, love in Pentecost message

POPE Leo XIV on Sunday, June 8, urged believers to reject what he described as an exclusionary mindset, which he linked to the rise of nationalism globally.

Although he didn’t mention any specific events or leaders, his message emphasised the need for openness, calling on people to open borders within their hearts and minds.

The homily, delivered during a Pentecost Mass in St. Peter’s Square, came a month after the Chicago-born Robert Prevost became pope. Before the service, the 69-year-old pontiff greeted an estimated 80,000 worshippers as he toured the Square in his popemobile under sunny skies.

“The church must open the borders between peoples and break down the barriers between class and race. People must move beyond their fear of those who are different. The Holy Spirit breaks down barriers and tears down the walls of indifference and hatred.

“Where there is love, there is no room for prejudice, for security zones separating us from our neighbours, for the exclusionary mindset that, tragically, we now see emerging also in political nationalisms,” he said.

Pope Leo XIV did not directly address physical borders in his message, but his emphasis on breaking down walls and barriers seemed to allude to policies like those of United States President Donald Trump, who has taken a hard stance against illegal immigration.

He also emphasised that the Holy Spirit provides a remedy for broken relationships tainted by distrust, prejudice, or the desire to control others.

The Pope referenced recent instances of femicide, saying that such violence often stemmed from relationships driven by domination and power imbalances.

Addressing the impact of technology, Leo warned that while people are more digitally connected than ever, many are becoming increasingly isolated. He described this phenomenon as a paradox of constant online presence without genuine human connection, where individuals are surrounded by others but still feel alone.

Since his election in May, the pope has consistently called for unity and reconciliation and has expressed readiness to mediate international conflicts. This included his first official phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as part of efforts to foster peace.

Throughout his messages, Pope Leo has maintained a strong focus on breaking barriers and building understanding between individuals and nations.