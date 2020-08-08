Power should move to southern Nigeria in 2023 — El–Rufai

NASIR El-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State has said that Nigeria’s next president in 2023 should come from the southern part of the country.

El-Rufai stated this during in an interview session with the BBC Hausa Service on Saturday.

He added that he is not in support of a northerner to vie for the seat after President Muhammadu Buhari, based on Nigeria’s political arrangement.

The governor noted that although the power shift arrangement among the various regions of the country is unconstitutional, it is, however, a political design that must be respected.

“I believe that (there is) no developed country across the world that considers leadership based on where someone comes from.

“However, in Nigerian politics, there is an arrangement that we all believe on rotational leadership. We are aware of that, anyone who denies that is wrong,” he said.

El-Rufai, however, debunked the speculation that he is aspiring for the presidency, saying the speculation has been there for a while from the time he was a minister of the FCT.

“It is a baseless speculation. I don’t want to be president; only God decides someone’s future whether you like it or not, I have never shown interest for the presidency.”