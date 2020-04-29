Presidency cautions against checkpoint delay of trucks transporting essential items

THE presidency has drawn the attention of law enforcement agents to the delay of large number of food trucks at various checkpoints around the country, due to curfews and lockdowns in various states.

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, tweeted that the restrictions of movement due to the COVID-19 pandemic does not apply to vehicles transporting essential commodities, such as food.

“The country cannot afford a situation where agricultural products are being left to rot in trucks held at various checkpoints, when millions of Nigerians across the country need food. COVID-19 or no COVID-19, Nigerians need to eat.”

He added that other essential items that can be transported despite the ban on movement as prescribed by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) .

This include pharmaceutical and sanitary supplies, personal care items, agro chemicals and agricultural machinery, electrical products and electronics, oil and gas, courier services, health supplies and protective garments.

Shehu said vehicles transporting essential items must not convey any commercial passengers, and the occupants must not exceed three, the driver, spare driver, and conductor.

He added that the drivers must keep basic protective and sanitary items with them, including face masks, hand sanitisers, and tissue paper to and from their destinations.

Once these conditions are satisfied, they must be allowed to travel freely to and from any part of Nigeria, he said.