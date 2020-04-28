US to send Nigeria ventilators as Trump speaks with Buhari on telephone

THE United States President Donald Trump has declared support for the Nigerian government’s effort in the fight against Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

This was disclosed at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja by The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed on Tuesday.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari today had a phone conversation centred on Nigeria’s response to COVID-19 pandemic with President Donald Trump at the request of the American President.

According to the information minister, President Buhari used the opportunity of the phone conversation to brief the American leader on the steps Nigeria was taking to contain the spread of the disease.

He noted that Trump, on his part, declared his country’s support for Nigeria and promised to support the government’s effort with ventilators.

Mohammed said President Trump has assured Nigeria of his government’s solidarity with Nigeria in this difficult time and promised to send ventilators to support the country in its fight against Coronavirus.

Bashir Ahmad, the personal assistant to the president, also disclosed the call on his Twitter handle.

“President Muhammadu Buhari had a phone conversation with the US President Donald Trump today, the two leaders discussed Nigeria’s efforts to defeat the COVID–19 Pandemic, and President Trump pledged US support and solidarity. #COVID19Nigeria,” he tweeted.

It will be recalled that Nigeria as of April 27th recorded a total of 1,337 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with its death toll at 40.

The US, on the other hand, has recorded hundreds of thousands of infections while no fewer than 56,000 people have died.