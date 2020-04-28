Germany pledges additional €5.5 million to vulnerable Nigerians in the Northeast

GERMANY has announced a plan to provide additional €5.5 million to support vulnerable people in the northeastern states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

Earlier, Germany had announced that the federal government will receive €5.5 million as Germany’s contribution to aid vulnerable Nigerians access to water, food and shelter.

The statement reads: “Germany provides an additional €5.5 million (2.2bn Naira) to the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund (NHF) managed by the United Nations (UN) Office for the coordination of humanitarian affairs in Nigeria to continue life-saving aid in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states in the context of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Ongoing activities include drilling of wells, construction of sanitation facilities, rehabilitation of buildings or construction of shelters for internally displaced persons and other victims of insecurity in the North East.”

“This brings Germany’s contribution to the NHF to a tota of €29 million since it became operational in May 2017, making Germany a major donor to the NHF over the past three years.”

The country also pledged to provide the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) with €20,000 worth of personal protective equipment including hand disinfectant, protective clothing, surface disinfectant, face masks, clinical thermometers and gloves, adding that the materials would be handed over in Abuja shortly.