President Buhari departs Abuja for United States-Africa Leaders’ Summit

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari will depart for Washington, USA, on Sunday, December 11 to join other African leaders at the United States-Africa Leaders’ Summit.

Some 50 African leaders are expected to attend the two-day conference, which starts on December 13.

The high-level meeting is at the instance of United States President Joe Biden, who seeks more pragmatic ways to foster new economic engagement and work with African governments to advance peace, security, and good governance.

The event is also expected to demonstrate the United States’ enduring commitment to Africa, and underscore the importance of US-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities.

President Buhari will on Monday speak on the topic: ‘Conservation, Climate Adaptation and a Just Energy Transition’, dwelling directly on the ‘Just Energy Transition’ component.

He will also address some of the other sub-themes of the Summit, as well as participate in the US-Africa Business Forum (USABF) hosted by the US Department of Commerce, which focuses on increased trade and investment between the United States and African nations.

On the sidelines of the Summit, the Corporate Council of Africa will host the Nigerian delegation to a US-Nigeria Business and Investment Forum Business Roundtable during which Nigerian organizations and businesses are expected to sign agreements with their American counterparts.

President Buhari will be accompanied on the trip by the Governor of Bauchi State Bala Mohammed, the Governor of Kwara State AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, some ministers, and other top government officials.

The Nigerian leader is expected back in the country on Sunday, December 18.