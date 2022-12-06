35 C
Buhari asks Senate to confirm Ahmad, Adamu as CBN deputy governors

Business and Economy
Theophilus Adedokun
Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has submitted the names of Aishah Ahmed and Edward Adamu to the Senate for confirmation as deputy governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Ahmed and Adamu were first appointed as Deputy Governors of the nation’s apex bank in charge of the Financial System Stability and Corporate Services Directorate, respectively, in March 2018.

Buhari’s request was conveyed in a letter read during plenary by Senate President Ahmed Lawan on Tuesday, December 6.

The President asked the Senate to screen, ratify and confirm the nominees to serve for a second and final term at the CBN as deputy governors.

The request was in accordance with the provisions of Section 8(1) (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) (Establishment) Act 2007.

Ahmed was first appointed as the CBN deputy governor in 2018.

“As Deputy Governor in charge of Financial System Stability, she is responsible for leading the effort to promote a sound financial system in Nigeria; one of the principal objects of the Bank as specified within the CBN Act,” the CBN stated.

She was Executive Director of Retail Banking at Diamond Bank PLC and has 22 years of experience as a corporate executive and finance expert before her CBN deputy governorship appointment.

Adamu, who graduated from Ahmadu Bello Unversity, Zaria, Kaduna State and bagged a BSc degree in Quantity Surveying, is a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors and the Institute of Credit Administration.

He began his career with the Unified Public Service (UPS) in 1983 and was initially nominated for the CBN governorship position in 2018.

According to the CBN, Adamu, who has spent 25 years in the service of the apex bank, is “innovative, people-oriented, personable, visionary, and creative with the courage to engage, inspire and influence people into collaborative action for the collective good”.

In another letter addressed to the Senate, also read on Tuesday, Buhari requested the confirmation of Ambassador Ayuba Ngbako from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as a member of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Theophilus Adedokun

