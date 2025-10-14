Presidential election:Cameroon opposition candidate claims victory, urges Biya to concede defeat

CAMEROON opposition leader, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, has declared himself the winner of the October 12 presidential election, calling on President Paul Biya to concede defeat and “honour the truth of the ballot box”.

Tchiroma announced in a nearly five-minute video posted on social media early Tuesday, October 14, even though official results are yet to be released.

He urged the 92-year-old incumbent, President Paul Biya, to call and concede defeat, insisting that doing so would demonstrate Cameroon’s political maturity and the resilience of its democracy.

“The people have chosen, and this choice must be respected,” Tchiroma demanded in the video.

He described the election results as “a clear rejection” of Biya’s administration and “the dawn of a new era.”

Tchiroma also expressed gratitude to rival candidates “who have already congratulated me and acknowledged the people’s choice.”

He urged government institutions and the military to accept his victory and “stand with the republic.”

“Do not let anyone divert you from your mission to protect the people,” he said.

However, the government cautioned earlier in the week that only results declared by the Constitutional Council are valid, noting that the council has up to two weeks to announce the official outcome.

Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji recently cautioned that only the Constitutional Council is authorised to declare the winner, adding that any unilateral announcement of results would amount to “high treason.”

Reuters reports that while Cameroon’s electoral law allows polling station results to be publicly displayed, the outcome must be validated by the Constitutional Council, which has until October 26 to make the official announcement.

The ICIR reported that Biya, who at 92 is the world’s oldest sitting president, is currently seeking another seven-year mandate in the October 12 elections, even though his age, health and capacity to govern have become a subject of debate.

Some citizens protested online in February during Biya’s 92nd birthday, demanding his exit when his tenure expires later this year, but others see him as a good leader who should continue in office.

76-year-old Tchiroma, a former government spokesperson and longtime ally of Biya for two decades, emerged as the leading challenger to the president in Sunday’s election.

After resigning from the government in June, his campaign gained momentum, attracting large crowds and securing major endorsements from a coalition of opposition parties and civil society groups.

But Biya, who has ruled for 43 years and is the world’s oldest serving head of state, was widely expected to win another seven-year term, owing to his firm control over state institutions and the divided opposition.

The ICIR reported in August that Cameroon’s constitutional court dismissed a suit seeking to block Biya from running for an eighth term, paving the way for him to extend his nearly 43 years in power.

The bid to stop Biya’s candidacy was filed by Akere Muna of the Universe Party, one of the 12 contenders in the upcoming poll.