Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s husband, dies at 99

QUEEN Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip Mountbatten has died at the age of 99, the royal family announced in a statement on Friday.

His death ultimately ends his 73-year marriage to the Queen, to whom he has been ‘strength and guide’ in her 69-year reign as monarch.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the statement read.

The Palace said The Duke of Edinburgh “passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

While the Palace did not give further details, Daily Mail Online reported that the late prince spent his final days at the Castle after a 28-night stay in hospital, where he was admitted in mid-February for an infection and a pre-existing heart condition.

Phillip kept a low profile since conducting his final solo public engagement in August 2017 and had since spent most of his time at Windsor and at Queen’s private Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

He died as the oldest serving partner of a reigning monarch.

He was also the longest-serving consort in British history. He was a Royal Navy Officer with Greek and Danish royal blood and served during World War Two.

In his reaction, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson commended Philip’s ‘extraordinary life and work.’

He said the Duke of Edinburgh “earned the affection of generations” at home, in the Commonwealth and across the world after serving in the Royal Navy and then over decades as Britain’s longest-serving royal consort.

“We give thanks, as a nation and a kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” he said.