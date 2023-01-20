33.1 C
Pro Helvetia Cairo seeks applications for art residency program

Blessing Otoibhi
PRO Helvetia Cairo is inviting applications for its three-month residency in Switzerland for artists and arts professionals from the Arab region.

The aim of the residencies is to gain inspiration, explore new collaborations, and develop projects in connection with the country of choice, as well as to establish new networks.

The residency is an opportunity for artists and arts professionals working in music, literature, audio art, visual art, performing arts, and design to gain a broad view of the cultural landscape in Switzerland and the Arab world.

Artists and arts professionals from the Arab region can apply for a residency in Switzerland.

Pro Helvetia Cairo provides a local coach to assist artists and arts professionals. It will also cover accommodation and travel costs and a daily allowance.

The submission of the application deadline is March 1, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

