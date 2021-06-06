We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

POPULAR Nigerian preacher, televangelist and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Temitope Balogun (T.B.) Joshua is dead.

The Synagogue church confirmed the death of its founder in a statement on Sunday.

The church stated that the pastor died just few days to his 58th birthday, noting that he spoke about his death on Saturday.

“On Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet TB Joshua spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting: “Time for everything – time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service,” the church said.

The synagogue church also said the pastor spent his last moments on earth in the service of God.

Although the cause of his death is still unknown, the prophet was popular for his prophesies across Africa, Europe and America.

The church, however, added that the prophet left a legacy of service and sacrifice to God’s kingdom.

“The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations and Emmanuel TV Family appreciate your love, prayers and concern at this time and request a time of privacy for the family.”

The church said prophet TB Joshua’s last words were, “Watch and pray.”