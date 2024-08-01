Protest: Minister decries burning of NCC office, as looting begins in Kano

THE Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, has decried the burning of a complex belonging to the National Communications Commission ((NCC) in Kano State.

According to multiple reports, the NCC office in Kano was set ablaze by hoodlums amid hunger protests in the state on Thursday, August 1.

The newly-built office was scheduled for inauguration next week.

The office complex was also looted during the incident. The arsonists and looters were not immediately known when filing this report.

Many youths across the country commenced a nationwide protest tagged #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria on Thursday, August 1.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), some Kano youths who were armed with dangerous weapons took over major roads in the state.

Reacting to the development on X, the minister described the incident as ‘sad’.

He confirmed that the Digital Innovation Park which belonged to the NCC was slated for launch next week to support the government’s technical talent accelerator project.

“This building is set to host our buildathon holiday maker programme for secondary school kids, starting next week.

“A slight setback for our journey to deepening our workforce for technology while creating job opportunities for the youth. Millions of naira down the drain,” Tijani tweeted.

There are also unconfirmed reports of looting and vandalism in Kaduna and Katsina states as the protest spread across Nigeria.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that one person identified as Ismael Ahmad Musa was killed in Hotoro, Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano State during clashes.

It’s uncertain if he was one of the anti-poor governance protesters.

Since the emergence of President Bola Tinubu, there has been unprecedented inflation, with the market prices of food snowballing and more citizens pushed into poverty.

The ICIR reported that the president held closed-door meetings with the traditional rulers and governors over the demonstration.

Similarly, political actors including former presidential candidates, political parties and other stakeholders have reacted to the protest.