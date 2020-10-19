Protesters launch Soro Soke, Radio Ishaq to amplify #EndSARS protests

FOLLOWING 11 days of consecutive street protests against police brutality in Nigeria, protesters have now launched two online stations in a bid to bypass traditional media censorship.

The two stations named ‘Soro Soke’ and ‘Radio Isiaq’ were launched Saturday with the aim of educating Nigerians on the objectives of the protests as well as to pass information and updates on protests holding across different locations.

Soro Soke which means ‘Speak up’ in Yoruba language has been adopted as a symbol to indicate freedom of expression which has become the backbone of the ongoing protests.

Soro Soke radio will also serve as a platform to report missing persons during the course of the protests.

Describing the essence of Radio Isiaq, a Twitter user identified as Timi said it is “is a non-profit public radio created to amplify the voices of change in Nigeria through direct civic engagement, education, advocacy, and all creative and peaceful expressions of our discontent.”

Obiageli Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education commended the initiative on Twitter, describing the move by Nigerian youths as incredible.

“I heard our innovative young ones of the #EndSARS protests have just launched an online radio station? Wow! These ones na real Fire Generation! #GenerationIncredibles. Now I can relate to the kind of Joy that made Baby John leap in the womb of Elizabeth in Luke1v41,” her post read.

Setting up radio stations, is another way in which the protesters have communicated their resolve to see the end of police brutality in the country.

The protesters continued with their campaign against police brutality raising over 62 million in monetary donations to sustain the protests across different states in Nigeria.

The youths also came together to donate towards purchasing a prosthetic leg for a fellow protester identified as Jane Obiene, who joined many to march in Abuja.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, over 162,000 Nigerians have signed a petition demanding the immediate arrest of Mohammed Adamu, Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police (IGP), by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The petition raised by one Amadi Chima accused the IGP of committing crimes against humanity, following the killing of #EndSars protesters by police officers in at least three states in Nigeria.