PSC investigates alleged bribery for promotions in Nigeria Police Force

THE Police Service Commission (PSC) is investigating allegations that $10,0000 bribe was paid to members of the Commission for special promotion of some junior police officers over higher ranking personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Commission Ikechukwu Ani on Thursday, April 13, the PSC said it was not aware of the alleged bribery, adding that it had not received any formal petition on the issue.

“The Commission wishes to state that it does not sell promotions in the Nigeria Police Force and will not start now when a deliberate effort is being made to reposition and reinvigorate the Nigeria Police Force, especially with the assumption of duty of Dr. Solomon Arase as Chairman of the Commission,” the statement noted.

However, the PSC urged anyone with substantial evidence of bribery for promotions to present proof to the Commission. The statement added that officials found guilty of taking bribes, would be dealt with according to the provisions of the law.

“The Commission has also set up a panel of investigation, comprising of both members of the Commission and that of the Nigeria Police Force to investigate these allegations. Aggrieved Officers should avail themselves of the existence of this investigative Panel and come forward with substantiated proof that could aid the investigation.

“The Commission insists that those found wanting in the course of investigation will face the full wrath of the law. However, the Commission warns that it will not tolerate any frivolous and fictitious media claims as Officers and Men of the Police should be abreast and conversant with approved lines of communication,” the statement added.

According to a report by Sahara Reporters, some aggrieved senior police officers alleged that junior staff were being promoted by the PSC after receiving a bribe of $10,000.

The officers expressed their grievance through a statement signed by their representative Chijioke Okonkwo, and called on Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to probe corrupt practices in the PSC.

However, the PSC said there were channels within the Commission through which such issues could be communicated and directed the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) to unravel Okonkwo’s true identity.

The PSC intends to interrogate the said officer as part of investigations into the bribery for promotion allegation.