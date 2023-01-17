Pulitzer Center offers data journalism grants

THE Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting, a non-profit organisation that supports independent global journalism, is seeking applications for innovative data-driven journalism projects that spotlight under-reported issues.

The organiser is seeking compelling data-driven storytelling, based on original data collection and analysis and strong visuals, that has the potential to shape public discourse and hold the powerful accountable.

This opportunity is open to all newsrooms and independent journalists in the United States and abroad. Proposals are also welcome from freelance data journalists, staff journalists, or groups of newsrooms working in collaboration with a data project idea.

Pulitzer says proposals that push the envelope in data collection and analysis and make use of advanced data mining techniques, such as machine learning, and natural language processing, as well as spatial data analysis, satellite imagery, drones and sensors are encouraged.

Application is rolling and interested applicants can apply here.