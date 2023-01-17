32.1 C
Abuja

Pulitzer Center offers your work/environment reporting grant

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
pulitzer
pulitzer
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Pulitzer Center, a nonprofit organisation that supports independent global journalism, is now accepting applications for a new reporting initiative focused on climate change and its effects on workers and work. 

This ambitious initiative, Your Work/Environment, seeks to explore the global climate risks playing out in fields and on factory floors and being discussed in company boardrooms.

As the world heats up, what jobs and employment sectors, what factory practices, and what sorts of manufacturing–from computer chips to batteries to food production to fast fashion–are threatened or must change? 

This grant opportunity is now open, and applications will be reviewed on a first-come, rolling basis. Pulitzer is offering up to US$10,000-$25,000 per project

The organiser says stories that document the impact on labor rights and the livelihoods of some of the world’s most vulnerable workers including women who are often heads of household as well as those that document companies that are working on solutions, and which are aiming for sustainability at scale, are of interest.

They will prioritise proposals that can be completed, including publication, in one-four months.

Application is rolling, interested applicants can apply here.

Author profile
Blessing Otoibhi
- Advertisement -

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

National News

Pope Francis to visit Africa February

POPE Francis will be visiting the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and South Sudan...
Crime

Police react to alleged killing of Uber driver in Abuja

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has reacted to reports of the alleged...
News

Ogun govt denies PDP stadium for Atiku’s rally, cites renovation

THE Ogun State government has stopped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from using the...
Diaspora News

Despite insecurity in Nigeria, Buhari to receive peace award today

DESPITE high level of insecurity in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari will today receive the...
Human Rights

IAWL set to launch reports on women in legal sector

THE Institute for African Women in Law (IAWL), a non-profit dedicated to building a...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Pope Francis to visit Africa February

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.