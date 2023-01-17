Pulitzer Center offers your work/environment reporting grant

THE Pulitzer Center, a nonprofit organisation that supports independent global journalism, is now accepting applications for a new reporting initiative focused on climate change and its effects on workers and work.

This ambitious initiative, Your Work/Environment, seeks to explore the global climate risks playing out in fields and on factory floors and being discussed in company boardrooms.

As the world heats up, what jobs and employment sectors, what factory practices, and what sorts of manufacturing–from computer chips to batteries to food production to fast fashion–are threatened or must change?

This grant opportunity is now open, and applications will be reviewed on a first-come, rolling basis. Pulitzer is offering up to US$10,000-$25,000 per project

The organiser says stories that document the impact on labor rights and the livelihoods of some of the world’s most vulnerable workers including women who are often heads of household as well as those that document companies that are working on solutions, and which are aiming for sustainability at scale, are of interest.

They will prioritise proposals that can be completed, including publication, in one-four months.

Application is rolling, interested applicants can apply here.