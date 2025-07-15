Pulitzer Centre offers grant for ocean, fishery reporting

THE Pulitzer Centre is seeking ambitious reporting proposals from freelance and staff journalists from around the world who wish to report on vital ocean and fisheries issues and are in need of support for their reporting projects.

Story ideas on illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, including fisheries subsidies, overfishing and the depletion of fish stocks, impacts on small-scale fishers and livelihoods in coastal communities, as well as solutions-oriented stories, are encouraged.

This new initiative seeks to support enterprising journalists with ambitious reporting projects that will yield high-quality, in-depth journalism that exposes long-running fisheries problems and enables key stakeholders and a well-informed public to find solutions that lead to more legally and sustainably caught fish, supply chains free of forced labour, greater food security, and thriving coastal communities.

Through our support, we intend to develop a global cohort of journalists dedicated to surfacing vital underreported ocean and fisheries stories.

Freelance and staff journalists worldwide who wish to report on vital ocean and fisheries issues can apply for grants.

Proposals should include detailed distribution plans and letters of commitment from outlets where the stories will be published.

Interested applicants can apply here.