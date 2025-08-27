back to top

Pulitzer Centre offers grants for underreported stories in Africa

Pulitzer Centre offers grants for underreported stories in Africa
Blessing OTOIBHI
THE Pulitzer Centre is seeking proposals to advance wide-reaching and relevant journalism on issues impacting communities in Africa, including but not limited to water and sanitation, land degradation and coastal erosion, education, maternal health, and climate resilience.


     

     

    We place special emphasis on projects that inform behaviour and policies that improve the lives of the communities reported on, and we encourage local journalists to apply.

    Grants are open to reporters, photographers, radio/audio journalists, television/video journalists, and documentary filmmakers.

    Interested applicants can apply here.

    Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting.

