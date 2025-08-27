Pulitzer Centre offers grants for underreported stories in Africa

THE Pulitzer Centre is seeking proposals to advance wide-reaching and relevant journalism on issues impacting communities in Africa, including but not limited to water and sanitation, land degradation and coastal erosion, education, maternal health, and climate resilience.

We place special emphasis on projects that inform behaviour and policies that improve the lives of the communities reported on, and we encourage local journalists to apply.

Grants are open to reporters, photographers, radio/audio journalists, television/video journalists, and documentary filmmakers.

Special emphasis will be placed on projects that inform behaviour and policies that improve the lives of the communities reported on.

Interested applicants can apply here.