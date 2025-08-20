Pulitzer Centre’s ocean reporting network seeks fellows

THE Pulitzer Centre is accepting applications for its Ocean Reporting Network (ORN) Fellowship.

The network will establish a collaborative ecosystem of journalists around the world that will uncover the harmful and illegal practices of the fishing and extractive industries, systemic threats to marine biodiversity and coastal communities.

At least nine full-time fellows will be selected for the programme.

Journalists with a proven track record of environmental investigations can apply for a remote fellowship.

The organiser says, “A healthy ocean is vital to tackling the existential environmental threats of global warming, pollution, and biodiversity loss.

Covering more than two-thirds of the planet, the world’s waters absorb carbon dioxide and heat, and produce half the oxygen we breathe.

The ocean provides a habitat for countless plants and animals. Billions of people rely on fish in their daily diet, and the fishing industry provides employment and income around the world”.

The ORN fellows will work on individual and collaborative reporting projects to probe the drivers of the degradation of the marine environment, as well as the socioeconomic impacts.

The yearlong fellowship will cover a reporter’s salary.

The deadline for the application is September 12. 2025. Interested applicants can apply here.