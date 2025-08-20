back to top

Pulitzer Centre’s ocean reporting network seeks fellows

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Media Opportunities
Pulitzer Centre’s ocean reporting network seeks fellows
Pulitzer Center's logo
Blessing OTOIBHI
Blessing OTOIBHI

THE Pulitzer Centre is accepting applications for its Ocean Reporting Network (ORN) Fellowship.

The network will establish a collaborative ecosystem of journalists around the world that will uncover the harmful and illegal practices of the fishing and extractive industries, systemic threats to marine biodiversity and coastal communities.

At least nine full-time fellows will be selected for the programme.

Journalists with a proven track record of environmental investigations can apply for a remote fellowship.

The organiser says, “A healthy ocean is vital to tackling the existential environmental threats of global warming, pollution, and biodiversity loss.

Covering more than two-thirds of the planet, the world’s waters absorb carbon dioxide and heat, and produce half the oxygen we breathe.


     

     

    The ocean provides a habitat for countless plants and animals. Billions of people rely on fish in their daily diet, and the fishing industry provides employment and income around the world”.

    The ORN fellows will work on individual and collaborative reporting projects to probe the drivers of the degradation of the marine environment, as well as the socioeconomic impacts.

    The yearlong fellowship will cover a reporter’s salary.

    The deadline for the application is September 12. 2025. Interested applicants can apply here.

    Read Also:

    AAJA offers Dinah Eng leadership fellowship
    ACDJ offers grants on inequality reporting fellowship
    ACDJ’s 2024 Inequalities Reporting Fellowship seeks entries
    Action against hunger offers grant for humanitarian project

    Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement