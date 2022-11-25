29.1 C
Pulitzer Center calls for reporting fellowship proposals

Blessing Otoibhi
Special Call for Reporting Fellowship Proposals health climate
THE Pulitzer Center is accepting applications for the Global Health Inequities Fellowship and the Climate Science Fellowship.

The Pulitzer Center raises awareness of underreported global issues through direct support for quality journalism across all media platforms.

Fellows will receive mentorship from the Pulitzer Center staff and grantees, network with professional reporters and editors and participate in workshops to build journalism—virtually or in person, when feasible.

Student journalists can compete for reporting fellowships by submitting proposals focused on global health inequities and climate science.

Fellowship winners will receive a US$3,000 stipend. Fellows will also be invited to participate in the Pulitzer Center’s annual Washington Weekend event in D.C.

Students and recent graduates from a variety of colleges can apply for a fellowship. The applicants’ college must be a Pulitzer Center Campus Consortium partner.

The application deadline is December 1, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi
