Pulitzer Center offers  AI accountability fellowships

THE Pulitzer Center is inviting applications for its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accountability Fellowships.

The program seeks to support journalists working on artificial intelligence accountability stories that examine governments’ and corporations’ uses of predictive and surveillance technologies to guide decisions in policing, medicine, social welfare, the criminal justice system, hiring, and more.

Interested journalists must apply fo a reporting project they wish to pursue during their fellowship.

Staff and freelance journalists can participate in the fellowship and receive up to US$20,000 to pursue a reporting project.

Enterprise and accountability projects that use a variety of approaches from data analysis, to records requests, and shoe-leather reporting and delve into the real-world impact of algorithms on policy, individuals, and communities are preferred.

The Pulitzer Center encourages proposals from journalists and newsrooms that represent a broad array of social, racial, ethnic and underrepresented groups and economic backgrounds.

The eight-month fellowships are remote and begin in May 2022.

Journalists can be based anywhere.

The deadline for submission of application is April 15, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.