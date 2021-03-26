Pulitzer Center opens application for 2021 Persephone Miel Fellowships

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Pulitzer Center has opened application for 2021 Persephone Miel Fellowships for journalists outside the United States and Western Europe.

Pulitzer Center announced on its website that the Persephone Miel Fellowships was designed to support journalists from outside the U.S. and Western Europe pursuing ambitious reporting projects.

The fellowship would benefit journalists with limited access to other fellowships and those whose works were not routinely disseminated internationally.

The fellowship is named in honour of former senior advisor of Internees Persephone Miel, who dedicated her life to advancing the work of journalists across the globe.

Successful applicants for the fellowship would report from their native countries.

The Pulitzer Centre on Crisis Reporting said it would provide a grant of $5,000 each for reporting projects on topics and regions of global importance, with an emphasis on issues that had gone unreported or underreported in the mainstream media.

The Centre said payment of the first half of the grant would be disbursed at the beginning of the project, upon receipt of required materials, and the second half on submission of the principal work for publication/broadcast.

According to the Pulitzer Centre, female journalists and journalists from developing countries were strongly encouraged to apply. Applicants must be proficient in the English Language.

Pulitzer Centre wrote that selection would be based on the strength of the proposed topic and the strength of the applicant’s work as demonstrated in their work samples.

The Centre noted that it was seeking projects exploring systemic issues in applicants’ native countries and that provide an overarching thesis, rather than individual spot reports from the field.

Specific grant terms are negotiated during the application process based on the scope of proposed work and intended outcomes.

The Pulitzer Center also offers the fellow the opportunity to be mentored by a journalist from the global network of grantees.

Interested applicants can apply here . The deadline for the submission of applications is April 23, 2021