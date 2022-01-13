Harvard Kennedy School offers media programme

— 1 min read

HARVARD Kennedy School is inviting applications for its ‘Leading through the Changing Media Landscape’ programme.

The programme is slated between February 07 and February 18, 2022.

The virtual programme is designed to equip leaders in the public and private sectors to be more successful in today’s media environment.

The institute says applicants will gain a sophisticated understanding of today’s dynamic media ecosystem and how to navigate it; acquire practical tools to overcome specific challenges within the media environment; and learn new ways to communicate more effectively, both within their organisations and externally with stakeholders and the public.

They will also gain deeper insight into how trust, polarisation, mis and disinformation, news deserts, and algorithms shape the media environment, and examine how the attention economy, emotion, and psychological bias affect information processing.

The institute says,” During the past few years, our understanding of truth, trust, and communication has been upended by a combination of technological, social and political forces.”

“We are in the midst of historic media transformation, which is posing unprecedented challenges for leaders like you,” it further says.

The deadline for the submission of application is January 18, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.