Entries open for Pulitzer Center’s AI Accountability fellowships

THE Pulitzer Center is seeking entries for its AI Accountability Fellowships.

The programme seeks to support journalists working on AI (artificial intelligence) accountability stories that examine governments’ and corporations’ uses of predictive and surveillance technologies to guide decisions in policing, medicine, social welfare, the criminal justice system, hiring, and more.

Staff and freelance journalists can participate in a fellowship and receive up to US$20,000 to pursue a reporting project.

Journalists need to apply with a reporting project they wish to pursue during their Fellowship. The organiser encourages enterprise and accountability projects that utilise a variety of approaches – including data analysis, record requests, and shoe-leather reporting – to examine the real-world impact of algorithms on policy, individuals, and communities.

This year, the programme seeks to support at least one project that examines transparency and governance in relation to AI.

The 10-month fellowship will provide journalists up to $20,000 to pursue their reporting project. The funds can be used to cover expenses such as record requests, travel, data analysis, and stipends.

In addition, the fellows will have access to mentors and relevant training with a group of peers that will help strengthen their reporting projects.

Successful applicants will be expected to join a mandatory 1.5-2 hour meeting held every month, contribute to at least one community call during the fellowship and engage with other fellows in virtual meetings and on the community’s dedicated online platform.

They are also encouraged to attend a monthly virtual training session.

The deadline for the submission of the application is August 11, 2025. Interested applicants can apply here.