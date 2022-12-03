23.2 C
Abuja

PVCs collection starts December 12, include weekends – INEC

Politics and GovernanceINEC
Mustapha Usman
PVC's collection.
THE Independent National Electoral Commission says the collection of Permanent Voter Cards will be available from December 12 to January 22, 2023.

The commission disclosed this in a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, on Friday, December 2.

According to INEC, the collection of PVC will be available at its offices in each of the 774 local government areas across the country from Monday, 12 December 2022.

The commission further stressed that it will devolve the collection to the 8,809 Registration Area/Wards from January 6th to 15th.

Festus Okoye said the INEC officials concluded on the procedure and the timetable for collecting PVCs in its recent retreat in Lagos.

“The commission has fixed Monday, December 12, 2022, to Sunday, January 22, 2023, as the dates for the collection of PVCs in all the 774 Local Government Offices of the Commission throughout the Federation.

“The Commission also resolved to devolve PVC collection to the 8,809 Registration Areas/Wards from Friday 6th to Sunday 15th January 2023. Those that are unable to collect their PVCs at the Local Government Offices of the Commission can do so at the Registration Areas/Electoral Wards. After the 15th of January 2023, the exercise will revert to the Local Government Offices of the Commission until 22nd January 2023.

The statement added that eligible registrants can get their PVCs from 9.00 am to 3.00 pm daily, including Saturdays and Sundays.

The Commission also said the RECs and Electoral officers have been directed to convene a meeting with the critical stakeholders in their States and Local Government Areas, including traditional and religious leaders, civil society groups, community-based organisations and the media to brief them on the modalities for the collection of the PVCs in order to sensitise the public and ensure seamless exercise.

 “Similarly, RECs and EOs have also been directed to set up help desks to assist registrants with complaints about their PVCs or with the PVC collection procedure for immediate redress,” it added.

The ICIR had reported that by December 30, all contesting political parties for the Presidential elections should have submitted the names of their polling agents. The report stressed that the electoral officers of each local government will receive the details. 

Meanwhile, the deadline for submitting agents’ names for the Governorship election is on January 6, 2023.

According to section 10(4), INEC is also expected to release the official Voters’ Register on January 12 next year.

On January 30, INEC will publish the notice of the poll. According to Section 44 of the Electoral Act 2022, the document should specify the “(a) days and hours fixed for the poll; (b) persons entitled to vote; and (c) location of the polling units.”

The Presidential campaign ends two days before the presidential election which is expected to hold on February 25.

The Governorship election will, however, hold on March 11 across the 36 states, while the Governorship campaigns end a week before March 9.

Mustapha Usman

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

