2023: Key deadlines before general elections

AS the 2023 General Elections draw nearer, several key deadlines, instated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the 26th of February 2022, draw closer.

Today, September 20 INEC is expected to publish the final list of nominated candidates for the Presidential and National Assembly.

Eight days from today, on September 28, political parties will commence public campaigns for the above-mentioned election. This timeline aligns with Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, which reads, “…The period of campaigning in public by every political party shall commence 150 days before polling day and end 24 hours prior to that day.”

Meanwhile, INEC will publish the final list of nominated candidates for the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly on October 4. This includes aspirants from only twenty-eight (28) states. Anambra, Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi, Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, and Osun are under different election timelines.

The official public campaigns will commence on October 12. This date is exactly 150 days before the accompanying election.

By December 30, all contesting political parties for the Presidential elections should have submitted the names of their polling agents. The electoral officers of each local government will receive the details. On the other hand, the deadline for the Governorship election is on January 6, 2023.

Following Section 10(4), INEC will release the official Voter’s Register on January 12 next year.

Eighteen days later, on January 30, INEC will publish the notice of poll. According to Section 44 of the Electoral Act 2022, the document should specify the “(a) days and hours fixed for the poll; (b) persons entitled to vote; and (c) location of the polling units.”

The last day for Presidential campaigns is February 23, and the associated election will hold on two days later February 25.

A couple of weeks later, on March 9, Governorship campaigns will end. Finally, the election will hold on March 11 across the concerned states.

Following historical precedent, Kogi and Bayelsa states are expected to hold theirs in November 2023.