Ramadan, Lent begin today

MUSLIMS and Christians in Nigeria, on Wednesday, February 18, joined their counterparts globally to commence the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and Lent respectively.

Leader of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, and the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, made the announcement on Tuesday, following the sighting of the crescent moon in various places in the country.

“The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in conjunction with the National Moonsighting Committee received reports from various Moonsighting Committees across the country confirming the sighting of the new moon of Ramadan 1447AH, on Tuesday,” a statement signed by the Chairman Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs of the Sultanate Council, Sambo Wali Junaidu, said.

The Sultan congratulated the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and urged them to use the holy month to pray for peace and progress of the nation.

“His eminence, the Sultan felicitates with the Nigeria Muslim Ummah and wishes them Allah’s guidance and blessings. The Sultan while urging the Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the country also wishes all Muslims a happy Ramadan kareem. May Allah (SWT) accept our religious deeds. Amen.”

The ICIR reports that Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

During the period, Muslims are required to spend a period of 29 or 30 days abstaining from food and drink, including water, during daylight hours, as a means of celebrating and reflecting on their faith.

The Holy Month usually ends with Eid-al-Fitri.

Lent

Lent, a significant season in the Christian liturgical year, begins today with Ash Wednesday.

The liturgical year is the Church calendar observed by Catholics, Anglicans, Lutherans, Orthodox Christians, and several other denominations.

On Ash Wednesday, worshippers receive a cross-shaped mark on their foreheads made from ashes. These ashes are obtained by burning palm fronds from the previous year’s Palm Sunday, according to the Catholic News Agency.

The 40-day duration mirrors the fasting periods of Jesus Christ before his public ministry, as well as those of prophets Elijah and Moses, who each fasted for 40 days at different times.

The devotion progresses into the Palm Sunday, the Sunday before Easter. It is marked by the use of palm fronds, which worshippers wave during processions or fashion into crosses to take home.

This tradition marks Jesus Christ’s Triumphal Entry into Jerusalem when his followers laid palm branches before him, as recounted in the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John.

The week ushers in the Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Monday, when faithful commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

You can find more details on Lent here.