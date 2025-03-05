back to top

Lent begins today with Ash Wednesday: Here are things to know

Reading time: 2 mins
News
Lent begins today with Ash Wednesday: Here are things to know
A worshipper marked with ash for Ash Wednesday the start of Lent . Photo by Ahna Ziegler on Unsplash
BAMAS Victoria
BAMAS Victoria

LENT, a significant season in the Christian liturgical year, begins today, March 5, with Ash Wednesday.

The liturgical year is the Church calendar observed by Catholics, Anglicans, Lutherans, Orthodox Christians, and several other denominations.

On Ash Wednesday, worshippers receive a cross-shaped mark on their foreheads made from ashes. These ashes are obtained by burning palm fronds from the previous year’s Palm Sunday, according to the Catholic News Agency.

Palm Sunday, the Sunday before Easter, was observed on March 24 in 2024 and falls on April 13 this year. It is marked by the use of palm fronds, which worshippers wave during processions or fashion into crosses to take home.

This tradition commemorates Jesus Christ’s Triumphal Entry into Jerusalem when his followers laid palm branches before him, as recounted in the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John.

On Ash Wednesday, worshippers receive a cross-shaped mark on their foreheads made from ashes. Photo by Thays Orrico on Unsplash.
On Ash Wednesday, worshippers receive a cross-shaped mark on their foreheads made from ashes. Photo by Thays Orrico on Unsplash.

The Lenten season is a solemn period characterised by fasting, prayers, penance and almsgiving.

“Lent is a 40-day journey of sacrifice, prayer, and charity, echoing the time Jesus Christ, our Lord and Saviour, spent fasting in the wilderness” says the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN), Daniel Okoh, in a statement released for the season.

Similarly, the Bishop of Enugu Catholic Diocese, Callistus Onaga, speaking on the need to use the Lenten season for sober reflection says,  “Once you are a human being, you have your shortcomings, and once you have your shortcomings, you are a sinner. So, observing the Lenten season helps Christians to turn away from their sins.”

The 40-day duration mirrors the fasting periods of Jesus Christ before his public ministry, as well as those of prophets Elijah and Moses, who each fasted for 40 days at different times.

Read Also:

Easter: Buhari Urges Peaceful Coexistence Among Nigerians
Easter: Nigerian gov’t declares Friday, Monday public holidays
Wole Soyinka: A putrid presidential Easter egg

The Lenten season culminates in Easter, which falls on April 20 this year, the Sunday after Palm Sunday.

Palm Sunday ushers in Holy Week, the sacred period in the Christian calendar.


     

     

    “The Holy Week is where we take our journey with Jesus [Christ] from his passion through his death and into his resurrection. It begins this Sunday, Passion Sunday, sometimes called Palm Sunday,” says the Catholic Archbishop of Melbourne, Peter A. Comensoli, during last year’s video message titled “invitation to walk with Jesus this Holy Week”.

    The Holy Week consists of:

    • Holy Monday, Holy Tuesday, and Holy Wednesday, which focus on Jesus’ teachings, his anointing at Bethany, and Judas’ betrayal.
    • Maundy Thursday, commemorating the Last Supper, where Jesus washed his disciples’ feet. The last super is said to be the beginning of the Eucharist (Holy Communion), celebrated in churches today.
    • Good Friday, marking Jesus Christ’s crucifixion.
    • Holy Saturday, a day of waiting, reflection, and remembrance of his time in the tomb before the celebration of the resurrection on Easter Sunday.

    Read Also:

    Easter: Buhari Urges Peaceful Coexistence Among Nigerians
    Easter: Nigerian gov’t declares Friday, Monday public holidays
    Wole Soyinka: A putrid presidential Easter egg

    Beyond marking events and seasons, the liturgical year also dictates the colours of vestments  – clothes – worn by priests, choirs and used in church decorations.

    During Lent, violet or purple is used, symbolising penance and preparation, while on Easter Sunday, the colour changes to white, signifying joy and resurrection. Red is used for the Holy week, while Black is used for Good Friday.

    Bamas Victoria is a multimedia journalist resident in Nigeria.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement