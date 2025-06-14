back to top

Reactions as Agric ministry declares three-day fasting, prayers for food security

News
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA

THE Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has announced a three-day fasting and prayer programme, seeking divine intervention for the country’s agricultural sector.

According to an internal circular dated June 11 and seen by The ICIR, Adedayo Modupe, Director of Human Resource Management at the ministry, said the spiritual exercise aims to seek God’s guidance in advancing Nigeria’s food security agenda.


     

     

    Modupe said all members of staff  the ministry are expected to observe the fasting and be part of the prayer sessions.  “This is to invite all staff of the federal ministry of agriculture and food security to a solemn prayer session for God’s guidance and success in supporting the government’s efforts to achieve food security,” the circular reads.

    “The theme of the session is ‘Divine Intervention for Protection and National Development’.

    “The prayers will hold at Conference Hall ‘B’ of the FMAFS headquarters in Area 11, Garki, Abuja, from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. on each scheduled date.”

    According to the circular, staff are expected to come fasting on Monday, June 16, and continue on June 23 and June 30.

    Nigerians have however, expressed concerns of this approach saying fasting and prayer cannot end food security without action and political will by the government.
    For instance, a Nigerian JohnBull Igwe commented, “While nations are embarking on mechanised agriculture, Nigeria’s ministry of agriculture is raising internal circular asking its staff to “come fasting to pray to God for food security”. I’m sure they will be calling on the “God of Israel” and Allah the “God of Iran” who are busy fighting missiles war.”

    Another Nigerian, Ojo Hadiza reacted, “The honorable Minister want us to pray against food insecurity in Nigeria. The honorable Minister knows the problems. I encourage all Nigerians to take their farming serious. It is high time to f

    arm now not to only pray.”

    Author Page

    Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in society. You can reach him via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

