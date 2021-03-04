Reactions as Oba of Lagos claims hoodlums stole $2m, N17m during #EndSARS palace invasion

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

RILWAN Akiolu, Oba of Lagos, has claimed that hoodlums stole two million dollars and 17 million naira during an invasion of his palace on October 21, 2020.

Disclosing this during the commissioning of Glover Memorial Hall in Lagos on Wednesday, Akiolu said the state experienced the highest degree of damage compared with others during the #EndSARS protest.

The monarch said he had appealed to the federal government to support Lagos in its rebuilding efforts.

He decried the attack on his palace, saying that those who perpetrated the act were ignorant of their actions.

“I will support anything that will move Lagos forward. I have appealed to the federal government to assist Lagos with what we have suffered. We host many people here, not Lagosians alone. The incident that happened here from October 20th to 23rd is so saddening,” he said.

“The destruction we suffered in Lagos is so enormous than in any other part of the country. Many buildings were burnt, including vehicles used to generate income. I can now say publicly that they stole away from my palace 2 million dollars and 17 million naira.

“Those who committed the offence would not have done that if they know the implication. But as a father, I won’t place any curse on them.”

Akiolu had returned to his palace two months after the mob invasion.

Background

Following the violence that broke out in Lagos after armed military operatives opened fire on unarmed #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate on October 2020, a mob had broken into the king’s palace and attempted to set it on fire.

It took the intervention of security operatives to rescue the monarch from the angry mob, but the palace was vandalised.

The monarch’s staff of office was declared missing after the invasion, but it was later found.

Reactions

The monarch’s claim has sparked a lot of reactions among Nigerian Twitter users, with several of them calling for his investigation and prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Many wondered how the traditional ruler, who was a police officer with a modest salary, made such money.

BREAKING: #EndSARS protesters stole $2m, N17m from my palace – Oba of Lagos, Akiolu. Where did a king get $2m and N17m? How about the money-filled casket? EFCC your attention is needed. — Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) March 3, 2021

Oba of Lagos has alleged hoodlums who attacked his palace on October 21, 2020 stole $2 million and N17 million. Is the palace a bank? — Uneku "Clark Kent" 20/10/20 (@UnekuE) March 3, 2021

The Oba of Lagos says that $2 million and N17million were stolen when hoodlums attacked his palace during the last #EndSARS protest He should be telling EFCC what he was doing with that amount & how he got the $2m after this revelation, but this is Nigeria, even bandits dey ball — Architecture & Building Construction. (@UNCLE_AJALA) March 3, 2021

Oba of Lagos ni tori olorun N760000000 + N170000000.

How can a king that have his people at heart keep this kind of money in his possession in a time where hunger was order of the day (Corona hunger strike) pic.twitter.com/jxBTquLHCP — EngrTeg 👷 (@EngrTeg) March 3, 2021

$2million = N762,000,000.00 + N17,000,000 totaling N779,000,000. That’s almost a billion naira in cash in a residential apartment. Is the the Oba’s palace now a federal cash reserve? Oba of Lagos wey be thief! — Nathan #EndSARS (@rukky_nate) March 4, 2021

This oba of lagos needs to tell us, what 2million dollars and 17 million was doing in his house when the hoodlums attacked.

Is his house a bank?

Efcc will not see this one oooo.

Police will not arrest him.

What else does he do outside being an oba please? — dcliquekiddies warehouse (@switcandyyy) March 4, 2021

Oba of Lagos is the recent most wicked monarch I’ve seen with a very high sense of greediness and madness. I mean how can Oba of Lagos open his mouth to mention money 2m to 17m compared to lives that were lost #LekkiMassacre. #EndSARS — Unyime Leo (@unyime_leo) March 4, 2021

Oba of Lagos has a lot to answer! What about naked men/women released from his underground rooms… People meant for rituals in 21st century… Oba of Lagos is a ritualist… Missing persons everyday! Search Oba of Lagos palace… — Onome Okumagba (@shirleysmind) March 4, 2021

Monarchical system has been bastardized and abused by slavery, we have to move on from this archaic crap. Monarchs are tools for the politicians to oppress the masses, same way they were tools for the colonialists. Oba of Lagos is a big disgrace. #EndSARS — Afrikuz #endSars (@Afrikuz) March 4, 2021