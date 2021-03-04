fbpx

Reactions as Oba of Lagos claims hoodlums stole $2m, N17m during #EndSARS palace invasion

Featured News
By Vincent Ufuoma
Rilwan Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos
We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.
Support the ICIR

RILWAN Akiolu, Oba of Lagos, has claimed that hoodlums stole two  million dollars and 17 million naira during an invasion of his palace on October 21, 2020.

Disclosing this during the commissioning of Glover Memorial Hall in Lagos on Wednesday, Akiolu said the state experienced the highest degree of damage compared with others during the #EndSARS protest.

The monarch said he had appealed to the federal government to support Lagos in its rebuilding efforts.

He decried the attack on his palace, saying that those who perpetrated the act were ignorant of their actions.

“I will support anything that will move Lagos forward. I have appealed to the federal government to assist Lagos with what we have suffered. We host many people here, not Lagosians alone. The incident that happened here from October 20th to 23rd is so saddening,” he said.

“The destruction we suffered in Lagos is so enormous than in any other part of the country. Many buildings were burnt, including vehicles used to generate income. I can now say publicly that they stole away from my palace 2 million dollars and 17 million naira.

“Those who committed the offence would not have done that if they know the implication. But as a father, I won’t place any curse on them.”

Akiolu had returned to his palace two months after the mob invasion.

Background

Following the violence that broke out in Lagos after armed military operatives opened fire on unarmed #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate on October 2020, a mob had broken into the king’s palace and attempted to set it on fire. 

It took the intervention of security operatives to rescue the monarch from the angry mob, but the palace was vandalised.

 

The monarch’s staff of office was declared missing after the invasion, but it was later found.

Reactions

Advertisement

The monarch’s claim has sparked a lot of reactions among Nigerian Twitter users, with several of them calling for his investigation and prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Many wondered how the traditional ruler, who was a police officer with a modest salary, made such money.

Vincent Ufuoma

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More