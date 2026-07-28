Reactions trail alleged killing of UNIJOS student over ‘phone theft’ as police arrest three

THE alleged torture and killing of a 25-year-old University of Jos (UNIJOS) student, Ibrahim Mbaya, over accusations that he stole an iPhone 12 has sparked widespread condemnation, with the police confirming the arrest of three suspects.

The incident, which reportedly occurred at an off-campus residence in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, has drawn reactions from the University of Jos Alumni Association, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), and other Nigerians who have called for justice and an end to jungle justice.

The Plateau State Police Command, in a statement issued on Monday, July 27, by its spokesperson, Alfred Alabo, said the command received information at about 11:20 p.m. on Sunday from a “Good Samaritan” at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) that some youths had brought an unconscious man to the hospital under suspicious circumstances.

According to the statement, police officers immediately responded and identified the victim as Ibrahim Mbaya, 25, of Rayfield, Jos. He was, however, confirmed dead on arrival by the doctor on duty.

Viral videos and pictures seen by The ICIR, showed the victim tied up and suspended while being assaulted. In another clip, he was seen lying on the ground as he was repeatedly beaten with a wooden plank.

The police said detectives launched an investigation and arrested three suspects identified as Rinji Fwanji, 25; Emmanuel Newyear, 30; and Nensemka Fwanji, 22.

Preliminary investigations, according to the command, showed that the suspects allegedly accused Mbaya of stealing an iPhone 12 and assaulted him instead of reporting the matter to law enforcement authorities.

The police added that one of the suspects, Emmanuel Newyear, was identified in a viral video allegedly striking the deceased with a large wooden plank.

The command said the suspects had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Jos, while efforts were ongoing to arrest other suspects who reportedly fled.

Alumni condemn killing

Reacting to the incident, the University of Jos Alumni Association described the killing as senseless and inconsistent with the institution’s values.

In a statement shared on its verified social media platforms, the association condemned the incident in strong terms and called for justice.

It added that violence had no place within the university community and urged security agencies to carry out a thorough, transparent and impartial investigation to ensure that everyone involved is brought to justice.

“We condemn this senseless and reprehensible act in the strongest possible terms,” the group said.

The alumni stressed that no grievance or allegation justified the taking of a human life. It posited that accountability was necessary to preserve confidence in the safety of the university community.

NANS demands justice

Similarly, NANS condemned the alleged mob killing, describing it as heartbreaking.

In a statement issued by its National President, Akinteye Babatunde, the student body said no allegation justified mob violence or extrajudicial punishment.

He welcomed reports that some suspects had been arrested, adding that the association had consistently warned against jungle justice.

Babatunde called on security agencies to conduct a thorough, impartial and swift investigation, stressing that justice must not only be done but also be seen to be done.

Public outrage grows

The incident has continued to generate outrage on social media, with many Nigerians condemning the alleged torture and calling for those responsible to be prosecuted.

An X user, Jemimah, described Mbaya as a promising young man with a bright future, questioning the allegation that he would risk everything over a mobile phone.

“Ibee was a model and baker, he always showed up for runway shows and walked with so much passion. He was down to top 30 for a pageantry he was contesting for, and was from a reputable family with his father being an EYN President,” the user wrote.

Another X user, Chi Nedumoum, described the viral video as horrifying.

“Just watched a horrifying video of a boy killed in Jos after being suspected of stealing an iPhone. It’s so sad. I can’t imagine the pain his parents will be going through right now. Where is humanity? Say no to jungle justice,” he wrote.

Another user, identified as INI, said all those involved should be arrested.

“Everyone involved must be arrested. That’s why jungle justice is never a good option. Allow law enforcement agents to do their job. I don’t even understand how someone can comfortably torture another human being to that extent,” the user stated.

A third user, Kuro Diamond, also condemned the incident, arguing that those responsible should face the full weight of the law.

Growing concerns over jungle justice

The incident comes amid renewed concerns over a series of jungle justice incidents that have gained traction on social media in recent weeks.

Several videos that have gone viral show suspected thieves and other accused persons being beaten by mobs, tied to poles, trees or other objects, stripped, forced to dance or perform degrading acts, and publicly humiliated instead of being handed over to law enforcement authorities.

In many of the videos, bystanders were seen recording the assaults with mobile phones while the victims pleaded for mercy.

Some of the incidents resulted in serious injuries or death, raising concerns among rights advocates about the growing resort to self-help and extrajudicial punishment.