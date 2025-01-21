Reconsider US withdrawal, WHO urges Trump

THE World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed regret over the United States (US) decision to exit the global health body.

At his inauguration on Monday, January 20, President Donald Trump signed an executive order reversing the US reunion with the WHO by his predecessor – Joe Biden – in 2021.

The ICIR reports that this is the second time the US is pulling out from WHO under Trump.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 21, WHO urged the US government to reconsider its decision, stating its willingness to work together for the benefit of global health.

The global health body noted its critical role in addressing global health challenges, highlighting decades of collaboration with the US.

The organisation linked this partnership to significant achievements, such as eradicating smallpox and nearly eliminating polio, describing the U.S. as a founding member that played a vital role in shaping global health policies since it was founded in 1948.

The executive order cited dissatisfaction with the WHO’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and accused the organisation of being influenced by political agendas from member states, particularly China.

Trump criticised the financial contributions required from the U.S., claiming they were disproportionately high compared to other nations.

He also highlighted that China, with three times the population of the U.S., contributed much less to the organisation’s budget.

The order directed federal agencies to immediately halt funding to the WHO, recall U.S. personnel working with the organisation, and identify alternative partners to take on activities previously overseen by the WHO.

Additionally, it noted that the US. would cease participation in negotiations on the WHO Pandemic Agreement and amendments to International Health Regulations, stressing that any agreements resulting from these discussions would not be binding on the U.S.

Meanwhile, the WHO emphasised the reforms it has implemented over the past seven years to improve accountability, cost-effectiveness, and global impact.

These changes, the organisation said, were developed with input from the U.S and other member states.

“The United States was a founding member of WHO in 1948 and has participated in shaping and governing WHO’s work ever since, alongside 193 other member states, including through its active participation in the World Health Assembly and Executive Board. For over seven decades, WHO and the USA have saved countless lives and protected Americans and all people from health threats. Together, we ended smallpox, and together we have brought polio to the brink of eradication. American institutions have contributed to and benefited from membership in WHO.

“With the participation of the United States and other member states, WHO has over the past seven years implemented the largest set of reforms in its history, to transform our accountability, cost-effectiveness, and impact in countries. This work continues.

“We hope the United States will reconsider and we look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership between the USA and WHO, for the benefit of the health and well-being of millions of people around the globe,” the statement added.