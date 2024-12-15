back to top

Redemption Camp, a robber’s den before we came – Pastor Adeboye

News
Enoch Adeboye
Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer RCCG. Photo Credit: rccgnews.com
THE General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has stated that the Redemption Camp of the church used to be a den for robbers before the arrival of the church.

Adeboye stated this on the sixth day of the church’s Holy Ghost Congress 2024, themed Onward Christian Soldiers, which started on Monday, December 9, at the camp.

As reported by Church Times Nigeria on Sunday, December 15, Adeboye shared a story of how divine providence and the unshakeable faith of a few individuals transformed a desolate land into a thriving spiritual community.

Adeboye described the early days of the Redemption City, saying it was initially a small, two-hectare plot of land that was notorious for being a hideout for highway robbers. He recalled that he was just over 40 years old when he first arrived at the site.

“Not long after we came to the camp, we stumbled on spots where robbers dumped hundreds of suitcases, shoes, and clothes of their victims,” Adeboye revealed.

According to him, the challenges they faced in the early days of the Redemption Camp included how the natural environment seemed hostile.

He added that the area was infested with snakes, particularly pythons, and it was not uncommon for huge reptiles to be killed on the campgrounds almost every week.

He shared a particularly harrowing incident where a snake was found under the bedsheet of one of his children.

Adeboye also shared the story of a mysterious tree that local villagers believed was cursed, warning that anyone who cut it down would meet a fatal end.

Despite such ominous warnings and numerous challenges, Adeboye expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support of church elders, who worked tirelessly to establish the camp during its early years.

Adeboye emphasised the importance of the younger generation showing respect and appreciation for their elders, stressing that the wisdom and experience of older generations are invaluable and cannot be replicated.


     

     

    He advised against belittling elders, stating that they had worked alongside him during difficult times, performing tasks such as fetching firewood, digging wells for water, and labouring tirelessly.

    He acknowledged their efforts, saying they had done their best. He further emphasized that the years of experience accumulated by elders cannot be replicated through seminary training.

    In his final remarks, Adeboye encouraged the congregation to harness the energy of their youth, empowered by faith.

    The Holy Ghost Congress, an annual programme of the RCCG came to a close on December 15 with a grand thanksgiving service, leaving participants inspired by the remarkable story of Redemption Camp’s transformation.

