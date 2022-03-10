2023: RCCG creates new directorate for politics

— 1 min read

THE Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has created a new directorate for politics.

In a memo addressed to all regions, provinces, zones and other levels of the church, the mission said the directorate was established to help its members who are interested in contesting for political offices.

The church addressed the memo with reference number RCCG/AGO/ADM/AA.MEMO/20/01/2022, and dated February 28, through its Assistant General Overseer (Admin/Personnel) Pastor J. F. Odesola.

According to the mission, Timothy Olaniyan, a Pastor in Charge of Province (PICP) Lagos Province 12, will lead the office.

Part of the circular reads, “We write to formally notify you that the mission authority has created the Office of Directorate of Politics and Governance in the RCCG. Further to this, Pastor Timothy Olaniyan (PICP Lagos Province 12) has been appointed to lead the office.

“You are kindly requested to appoint with immediate effect a Provincial Officer for your province and also ensure that the same is done at all levels of the church – zone, area and parish. The essence of this directorate is to help coordinate the engagement of our people who are willing to be involved in politics as well as mobilize support for them when required.”

The church demanded that its regions and provinces send the details of its nominated coordinators for the office to the Office of the Assistant General Overseer (Admin/Personnel) of the mission.

The RCCG has one of the largest congregants in Nigeria.

The country’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, a leader in the church, has been rumoured to be vying for the presidency.

The wife of a stalwart of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), Remi Tinubu, a serving senator, is also a pastor in the church.

Her husband, Bola Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor and a Muslim has declared interest in becoming the next president.

Nigerians will elect a new president in February 2023 who will take over from the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, whose term ends on May 29.

The RCCG general overseer Enock Adeboye celebrated his 80th birthday on March 2. The mission also clocked 70 years this month.

The RCCG is in about 200 countries worldwide.