Reps call for review of judicial workers’ salaries

Legislator representing Etinan/Nsit Ibom/Nsit Ubium constituency Luke Onofiok moved the motion earlier, which was unanimously adopted during the plenary on Wednesday.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Onofiok said the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) had last reviewed the remuneration of judicial workers in 2007 when the official exchange rate was N124 per dollar.

He noted that the salaries were not in line with the present economic situation due to inflation and the steady depreciation of the naira.

“Thirteen years after the salary review of judicial officers, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, who is the most senior judicial officer in the country, earns N279, 497.00 monthly, the Justices of the Supreme Court and the President of the Court of Appeal earns N206, 425 monthly,” he said.

He noted that most judges earned less than N2 million annually, and the budget for the judiciary had been at N110 billion since 2017, despite the increase in total budget size.

Onofiok described this as a neglect of the judiciary, which could compromise its essential duties.

The parliament urged the government to effect an increase in the salaries by the next fiscal year and agreed to amend the Certain Political, Public and Judicial Office Holder Act to separate salaries of judicial workers from that of public officeholders.

Speaker of the House Femi Gbajabiamila ordered the Committee on Judiciary to ensure adherence and report within six weeks.