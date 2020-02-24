Reps threaten to have heads of defaulting agencies arrested if…

THE House of Representatives on Monday threatened to issue a warrant on the executives of government agencies that fail to appear before its Public Account Committee due to non- compliance of the defaulting bureaus to submit audited accounts of their offices to the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation.

Oluwole Oke, Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts, who issued the threat said the failure of such agencies to submit their accounts for review meant they had something to hide.

Nonetheless, Oke promised that on that basis, the House was determined to find out reasons behind their refusal and whatever information they might be hiding as he ordered the managing director of the Niger Delta Basin Development Authority to make an appearance before the committee on Tuesday or risk arrest.

Olamilekan Adegbite, minister for solid minerals and steel development, as well as the Director-General of the Bureau for Public Enterprises, are to appear before the House Committee to explain why after 14 years its closure, since 2006, some workers of the Nigeria Mining Corporation were still paid salaries from public funds.

The Minister of Water Resources and the Director-General of the Bureau for Public Enterprises was also mandated to come before the committee to answer questions relating to agencies under their supervision.

The committee placed all River Basin Development Authority on status inquiry- The Anambra IMO River Basin Development Authority, Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority, Cross River Basin Development Authority, Sokoto Rima Basin Development Authority, Lake Chad Basin Development Authority, Benin Owens River Basin Development Authority, Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority.

Also placed on status inquiry was the Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority, while the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control had its representative sent back.

Gbenga Yewande, a Deputy Director in the agency, told the committee that Moji Adeyeye, Director General of NAFDAC could not attend the sitting because she was attending an international event at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

Oke said the committee must bring out all issues that have been raised or might be raised by the agency which might have caused their failure to turn in their reports.

He frowned on the laxity of the office of the Auditor General for failing to issue constant reminders to agencies despite the OAGF knowledge that the agencies were defaulting.