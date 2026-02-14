Reps to convene emergency sitting over election-Ramadan clash

THE House of Representatives is set to reconvene on Tuesday, February 17, for an emergency sitting to consider electoral issues stemming from the recently released timetable for the 2027 General Elections.

Recall that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Joash Amupitan, announced on Friday that the presidential and National Assembly elections will be held on February 20, 2027, while governorship and state House of Assembly elections are scheduled for March 6, 2027.

Speaking to political parties, civil society groups, and journalists at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja, Amupitan stated that the announcement complies with constitutional provisions and Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, which requires INEC to publish the election notice no later than 360 days before polling day.

Lawmakers were notified of the emergency sitting through an internal memorandum issued late Friday by the Office of the Speaker.

The development was confirmed in a statement signed by Akin Rotimi Jr., Spokesman of the House of Representatives.

According to the memo, the emergency session demonstrates the House’s determination to respond swiftly to matters with significant implications for Nigeria’s democratic system.

Discussions during the sitting are expected to address legislative issues linked to the INEC announcement, consistent with the constitutional duties of the National Assembly.

The memo further indicated that all legislative work connected to the matter will be handled promptly, with members strongly encouraged to attend due to the importance of the issues involved.

The House also reaffirmed its dedication to reinforcing Nigeria’s democratic institutions through responsible and responsive lawmaking in the public interest.

Similarly, in a statement signed by the Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Prof Jake Dan-Azumi explained that the emergency sitting is intended to enable lawmakers rescind their earlier decision on the Electoral Amendment Bill, particularly to address the timeline for INEC’s publication of election notices.

“This follows the release earlier today by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the 2027 General Election Timetable.

“As has been observed, the proposed dates for the Presidential and National Assembly elections coincide with the period of Ramadan, a development likely to affect participation.

“Accordingly, it has become necessary to undertake a recision and recommittal of the Electoral Act (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill earlier passed by the House. Among other matters, the recommittal is intended to review and adjust the statutory notice period for elections by INEC from 360 days to 300 days, in order to ensure greater flexibility in the scheduling of elections and alignment with prevailing national considerations.

“All legislative processes relating to the Bill are expected to be concluded the same day to enable Members proceed with other scheduled political engagements, including the forthcoming APC Ward Congresses.

“Given the constitutional and national importance of this matter, all Honourable Members are strongly advised to prioritise attendance”, the statement said.

The timetable released by the INEC quickly drew attention because the February 20, 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections fall within the holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims observe daily fasting from dawn to sunset.

Some religious leaders and public figures warned that the overlap could affect voter turnout in many parts of Nigeria, particularly in states with large Muslim populations, where movement and public engagement tend to reduce during fasting hours.

For instance, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar called on the commission to urgently reconsider the date.

In a statement shared on his Facebook page on Friday, Atiku noted that the scheduled date falls within Ramadan, which is a sacred period of fasting, reflection, and devotion for millions of Nigerian Muslims.