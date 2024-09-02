Resident doctors suspend warning strike

THE Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has called off its seven-day warning strike, which commenced on August 26 over the continued detention of its abducted member, Ganiyat Popoola, by gunmen.

The suspension followed its extraordinary National Executive Council (NEC), held virtually on Sunday, 30.

According to the communique signed by the association’s president, Dele Abdullahi Olaitan, secretary-general, Anaduaka Christopher Obinna, and the public and social secretary, Egbe John Jonah, NARD noted that it resolved to suspend the strike while closely monitoring developments and engaging stakeholders to secure the immediate release of the doctor.

“The National Executive Council (NEC) has agreed that work will resume at all centres nationwide by 8:00 am on Monday, September 2, 2024,” the association said in the communique.

NARD said its NEC had also agreed to reconvene in three weeks to reappraise the situation.

The ICIR reported that NARD embarked on the strike to demand the release of Popoola, who was abducted in December 2023 and has since remained with her captors.

The NARD president, Abdullahi, on Sunday, August 25, said the strike would ensure that NARD members suspend all services in public hospitals, including emergency care.

Since the incident, according to NARD, the abductors have called severally and occasionally allowed some family members to speak to them.

Following the incident, doctors across the country have rallied for her release and called on the government to ensure her safety.

Meanwhile, suspending the strike, the association said it observed the increased awareness the media had brought to the case.

It also acknowledged the efforts of various government agencies to secure the safe return of the kidnapped doctor.

Government invokes ‘no work, no pay’

However, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare threatened to invoke a “no work, no pay” policy on the doctors for embarking on the warning strike.

The ministry said in a statement signed by its assistant director of information and public relations, Ado Bako, that the doctors’ strike was premature and counterproductive.

“Over the past months, the ministry, in collaboration with relevant security agencies, including the Office of the National Security Adviser, NSA, has been working tirelessly to ensure the immediate and safe rescue of Dr Ganiyat Popoola. High-level discussions and coordinated efforts are currently underway and we remain confident that these measures will lead to a positive outcome.

“The ministry finds the decision to proceed with this strike action, in the midst of these ongoing discussions, deeply regrettable. As we believe that continued dialogue is the best approach to resolving any outstanding issues,” the statement read in part.

It further stressed that in line with extant labour laws, the Federal Government would implement the “no work, no pay” policy, meaning that resident doctors would not be paid for the days they participate in the strike.