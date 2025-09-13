Rivers begins transition back to democratic governance with thanksgiving service

THE Rivers State Government has announced the start of activities marking its transition from emergency rule to democratic governance.

A statement issued on Saturday, September 13, by the Secretary to the State Government, Ibibia Worika, announced that an interdenominational thanksgiving service would be held on Sunday, September 14, at the Ecumenical Centre, located on Abonima Wharf Road, Port Harcourt.

Worika invited key stakeholders, including permanent secretaries, local government chairmen, security chiefs, traditional rulers, members of governing councils, and captains of industry, to attend.

He said all guests were expected to be seated by 9:30 am, ahead of the service scheduled to begin at 10 am.

The Rivers Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas, appointed by President Bola Tinubu to oversee the state during the emergency, will serve as the Special Guest of Honour.

President Tinubu had declared a state of emergency in Rivers on March 18, 2025, suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and members of the State House of Assembly for six months.

The decision followed months of political crisis in the state, including clashes between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The crisis was marked by the demolition of the State Assembly complex in 2023, disputes over legislative legitimacy, and security concerns, including pipeline vandalism.

The Supreme Court later criticised Fubara’s handling of the Assembly as “despotic,” ruling that governance in Rivers had collapsed.

Tinubu subsequently appointed Ibas to administer the state.

Findings show that the feud began when the list of commissioners, special advisers, and other key aides, as well as their portfolios, was reportedly handed over to Fubara by his predecessor, Wike.

Fubara was said to have had no input into his cabinet appointments, as his ‘godfather’ was solely responsible for their selection and appointment.

The resignation of some of the commissioners afterwards was believed to be a confirmation that they were not the governor’s choices but were imposed by Wike.

Some of those who resigned from the Fubara-led State Executive had worked as commissioners under the administration of Wike for eight years before being reappointed by Fubara.

The political turbulence took another dramatic turn when 27 lawmakers defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to the All-Progressives Congress (APC).

This development, which sparked a fresh power tussle between Fubara and Wike, forced the legislators to relocate to the Government House in Port Harcourt for their sessions, raising questions about the separation of powers as well as the legitimacy of the laws passed by the state assembly.

This was followed by the alleged setting of the State House of Assembly ablaze by political thugs believed to be loyal to the governor.

The ICIR reports that the political brouhaha also led to initial moves to impeach Governor Fubara and the consequent declaration of the defected lawmakers’ seats vacant by a factional speaker of the State Assembly loyal to the governor.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

Although President Bola Tinubu had intervened, proposing an eight-point peace agreement aimed at restoring harmony in the troubled state, the crisis failed to abate.

Among other things, the agreement, which was signed by both parties, required that “all matters instituted in the courts by the Governor of Rivers State shall be withdrawn immediately.”

The agreement also provided that “all impeachment proceedings initiated against the governor of Rivers State by the House of Assembly should be dropped immediately…”

However, implementation became another controversial issue, with Governor Fabura challenging some of the provisions in the peace deal.